Liam Payne’s girlfriend reveals they had planned to get married next year

Liam Payne’s girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, has revealed they had plans to get married next year in a heartbreaking tribute posted to Instagram a week after his shocking death.

The former One Direction star, 31, died on October 16 after falling from a third-story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

“I don’t even know where to begin. My heart is shattered in ways I can’t put into words. I wish you could see the huge impact you’ve had on the world, even as it feels so dark right now,” Cassidy, 25, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday (October 23).

“You brought so much happiness and positivity to everyone – millions of fans, your family, friends, and especially me. You are so incredibly loved.

“You are – because I can’t say were – my best friend, the love of my life, and everyone you touched felt just as special as I did. Your energy was contagious, lighting up every room you walked into,” she continued. “None of this feels real, and I can’t wrap my head around this new reality of not having you here. I’m struggling to figure out how to live in a world without you by my side. Together, we got to be kids again, always finding joy in the smallest.”

She added: “Liam, you had the kindest soul and the most fun-loving spirit. It feels like I’ve lost the best part of myself. I can’t imagine a day without your laughter and love. You brought so much light into my life.

open image in gallery Kate Cassidy’s tribute to Liam Payne on Instagram ( kateecass/Instagram )

“A few weeks ago, we sat outside on a beautiful evening manifesting our lives together. I keep your note close, even though you told me not to look at it. It said, ‘Me and Kate to marry within a year/engaged & together forever 444.’ Liam, I know we’ll be together forever, but not in the way we had planned. You’ll always be with me. I’ve gained a guardian angel.

“I will love you for the rest of my life and beyond, carrying our dreams and memories with me everywhere I go,” she concluded. “Forever yours, Katelyn 444.”

open image in gallery Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy ( AFP via Getty Images )

Alongside her heartfelt message, Cassidy shared a carousel of pictures of the two of them, including one of the handwritten note Payne left her.

One of the photos also included an explanation of the angel sequence number 444. “More often, you will see the number 444 when you are feeling alone. In a simple sense, the number reminds you that your angels are always there to support you. When you see this number you will be assured that you are protected and loved by the angels,” it reads.

Payne and Cassidy had been dating for two years before his untimely death. In the days leading up to his passing, he and Cassidy had been on a two-week trip together before she decided to fly back to her Florida home.

In a vlog posted on her TikTok account two days before Payne’s death, Cassidy said she was “so ready to leave” Buenos Aires after their five-day trip had turned into a two-week-long vacation.

According to authorities, Payne was alone when he fell. In a preliminary toxicology report released earlier this week, it was discovered that the singer had “multiple substances” in his system at the time of his death.