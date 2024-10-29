Liam Payne’s first posthumous single to be released

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Liam Payne’s first posthumous release will arrive this Friday, less than two weeks after the former One Direction star died suddenly aged 31.

The track, titled “Do No Wrong”, was a collaboration between Payne and Grammy-winning producer Sam Pounds.

Pounds announced the forthcoming release on social media, calling it a tribute to the late singer’s spirit as he shared a message to Payne’s family and fans.

“I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed,” Pounds wrote on X/Twitter.

“I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family.

“I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you.”

Sam Pounds https://t.co/wWn3SNOs9t



I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed. I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family. I pray that this song… pic.twitter.com/nX0e9qcNon — Sam Pounds (@iamsampounds) October 28, 2024

The song’s announcement was accompanied by a video clip of a recent studio session that was shared by Payne’s sister, Ruth Gibbons, which showed the two musicians listening to the song together.

In the same clip, the duo discussed future collaborations as well as ideas for guest stars – Payne shouted out R&B singer Chris Brown, of whom he was a longtime fan.

“This is how I’ll always remember you, brother,” Pounds wrote in a separate tribute, alongside another clip of them in the studio together. “The happy, funny, and talented brother, father, and friend.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Payne died after falling from the third-floor balcony of his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 16 October.

An autopsy report confirmed that he died from injuries sustained in the fall.

Liam Payne died at the age of 31 (Lauren Hurley/PA) ( PA Archive )

Born in Wolverhampton, Payne shot to fame as one of the five members of UK boyband One Direction, who first formed on the ITV reality show The X Factor in 2010.

Along with bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Liam Tomlinson, Payne achieved a number of hit singles and four No 1 albums in the US.

After the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Payne followed his former 1D members in launching a solo career, debuting with his Top 10 single “Strip That Down” featuring US rapper Quavo.

His first album, LP1, came out in 2019. He released a new single, “Teardrops”, earlier this year.

“Do No Wrong” will be released on Friday 1 November.