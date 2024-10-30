Liam Payne’s posthumous single pulled over family concerns: ‘Not the time yet’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Grammy-winning producer Sam Pounds has said he is postponing what would have been Liam Payne’s first posthumous release, less than a day after first announcing “Do No Wrong.”

The single had been set to arrive this Friday, less than two weeks after the former One Direction star died suddenly aged 31.

In a statement on X/Twitter, Pounds wrote: “Today I’m deciding to hold ‘Do No Wrong’ and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire).

“Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still mourning the passing of Liam and I want the family to morn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait. With love Sam Pounds.”

Earlier, Pounds had described the song as a tribute to the late singer’s spirit as he shared a message to Payne’s family and fans.

“I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed,” Pounds wrote on X/Twitter.

Liam Payne in London in March 2019 ( Invision )

“I pray angels will comfort you all every day while listening. I pray that this song will be a blessing to Ruth, Bear, and the entire family.

“I pray that this song eclipses the negative echoes. I pray supernatural positive healing power will embrace each and every one of you.”

The announcement that Pounds is postponing the release was widely praised online, with one fan writing: “Thank you Sam.....for holding off on it. There will be a right time for it in the future....for now we mourn.”

In a separate tribute, Pounds posted a clip of himself in the studio with Payne and wrote: “This is how I’ll always remember you, brother. The happy, funny, and talented brother, father, and friend.”

Payne died after falling from the third-floor balcony of his room at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on 16 October.

An autopsy report confirmed that he died from injuries sustained as a result of the fall.

Born in Wolverhampton, Payne shot to fame as one of the five members of UK boyband One Direction, who first formed on the ITV reality show The X Factor in 2010.

Along with bandmates Niall Horan, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and Liam Tomlinson, Payne achieved a number of hit singles and four No 1 albums in the US.

After the band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016, Payne followed his former 1D members in launching a solo career, debuting with his Top 10 single “Strip That Down” featuring US rapper Quavo.

His first album, LP1, came out in 2019. He released a new single, “Teardrops”, earlier this year.