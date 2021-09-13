MTV VMAs 2021: Lil Nas X fans herald rapper’s ‘instantly iconic’ awards ceremony speech and performance
Rapper picked up three awards last night, including Video of the Year
Lil Nas X sent fans wild with a spectacular appearance at last night’s (12 September) MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.
The “Old Town Road” rapper gave a live performance his track “Industry Baby” with Jack Harlow and a full marching band, also picking up three awards on the night, including Video of the Year.
In his acceptance speech for the night’s biggest prize, Nas said: “First, I want to say thank you to the gay agenda! Let’s go, gay agenda!”
Fans reacted enthusiastically to the moment, and to the artist’s bombastic rendition of “Industry Baby”.
“Lil Nas X is the future. What an absolutely iconic performance,” wrote one fan.”
“‘Thank you to the gay agenda’ 10/10 instantly iconic, A+++++,” wrote another.
A third Twitter user wrote: “Lil Nas X thanking the gay agenda in his acceptance speech i love him! #VMAs.”
As well as Video of the Year, Nas also won the trophies for Best Direction and Best Visual Effects, all for the video accompanying his hit single “Montero”.
You can read a full list of the winners from this year’s VMAs here.
