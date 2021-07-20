Lil Nas X has released a new video teaser for his song “Industry Baby”, which shows him responding to some of his past controversies.

In the clip, the 22-year-old singer is seen sitting in a courtroom for his Nike “Satan Shoe” trial, where he plays himself and several other roles of a judge, a juror, a lawyer and a prosecutor.

After lampooning the fictitious trial, he switches the focus to his sexuality, as his lawyer asks: “Let me rephrase the question: Do your momma know you gay?”

When Lil Nas X answers “yes”, a juror character also played by the musician comments: “Lock him up, throw away the key.”

The judge then locks the singer in the Montero State Prison for five years.

The song was produced by Take a Daytrip and Kanye West.

Lil Nas X’s post comes after he claimed he would be appearing “in court” on Monday 19 July for the Nike lawsuit.

He released 666 pairs of his infamous “Satan Shoes” on 29 March to tie in with the release of his hell-themed single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”.

The black and red trainers, which were made using Nike Air Max 97s, feature a pentagram pendant and a reference to a Bible verse, Luke 10:18 — “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven.”

The shoes were sold at $1,018 (£739) and each contained a drop of blood.

Lil Nas X “Satan Shoes” (MSCHF/Twitter)

The blood was supplied by six members of the MSCHF team, Daniel Greenberg, one of the brand’s founders, told The New York Times.

An out-of-court settlement was reached by Nike and MSCHF in April, with the latter agreeing to voluntarily recall all of the sold shoes.