Lil Nas X forgot what advice Elton John gave him during hilarious interview

Lil Nas X reveals that he forgot the advice Elton John gave him when Breakfast Club Power host Charlamagne Tha God asked him about it during an interview.

On Thursday (16 September), during an appearance on 105.1 FM, the 22-year-old rapper said: “[Elton] has pretty much given me [normal advice] like ‘keep doing you’, ‘be yourself’ and whatnot, and he probably told me other things that I can’t remember.”

Charlamagne Tha God then jokingly scolded the singer, saying: “Jesus Christ, how can you not remember what Elton John told you?”

Lil Nas X, who has just released his new album Montero, replied: “I’ve been talking to a lot of people!

“Thank you, Elton,” the “Industry Baby” artist added.

For the new album, John and Lil Nas X, real name Montero Lamar Hill, collaborated on the song “One of Me”.

Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, and Doja Cat are also among the artists to have appeared on Nas’s debut album.

Fans have reacted after hearing the rapper’s album, calling it a “masterpiece”, a “blessing” and “the best thing” they’ve heard in a long time.

“Montero, Lil Nas X, WOW! I did not expect much and this record blew me away!” one fan wrote.

“One of the best new pop records I’ve heard in a long time. He shows he’s one to be dealt with! World-class production, sensual/swaggy vocal delivery, bravo!”

Another excited fan wrote: “I hate to admit it but Lil Nas X’s new project is a masterpiece, a blessing, the best thing I’ve ever heard, and the Christmas gift I never got.”

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of Montero here.