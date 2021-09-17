Lil Nas X’s fans are reacting after listening to the rapper’s debut studio album, Montero, calling it a “masterpiece, a blessing” and “the best thing” they’ve heard in a long time.

Earlier this month, the 22-year-old rapper announced his new album with a pregnancy photoshoot, calling it his “baby”.

It was released on streaming services at midnight on Friday 17 September.

“Montero, Lil Nas X, WOW! I did not expect much and this record blew me away!” one fan wrote.

“One of the best new pop records I’ve heard in a long time. He shows he’s one to be dealt with! World-class production, sensual/swaggy vocal delivery, bravo!”

“I Stan Lil Nas X so hard! My god, that kid does not give one single f*** and it so aspirational #LilNasX #Montero,” wrote another person.

One more excited fan wrote: “I hate to admit it but Lil Nas X’s new project is a masterpiece, a blessing, the best thing I've ever heard, and the Christmas gift I never got.”

“I don’t know what this boy has, but the only thing I know is that he dazzles talent and he has shown it to us,” wrote another.

Earlier this month, the “Old Town Road” rapper told People that the process of creating his new music has changed plenty of things in his life.

“I’ve changed in so many ways,” he said. “I’ve changed the way that I handle a lot of situations, the way I manage my sadness and anger and just understanding that I don’t have to react to emotions in certain ways.

“I can’t choose how I feel, but I can choose how to react. I’ve learned to let people’s comments roll off my back.”

On Wednesday (15 September), rapper Kid Cudi also penned a tribute to Lil Nas X for Time magazine’s annual list of the 100 most influential people.

Cudi observed that there was “a homophobic cloud” over the hip-hop industry and that the Georgia-born singer “is going to break that s*** down”.

You can read The Independent’s five-star review of Montero here.