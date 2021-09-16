Kid Cudi has penned a tribute to Lil Nas X, claiming that “there’s a homophobic cloud” over the hip-hop industry, and that the “Montero” singer “is going to break that s*** down”.

Lil Nas X, whose new music album Montero is set to be released on Friday (17 September), was recently named one of Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2021.

Cudi’s message comes after a tweet in which Nas claimed that Black male rappers aren’t interested in working with him.

“When I saw the tweet about Nas’ album Montero not featuring Black male artists, and he replied that ‘maybe a lot of them just don’t wanna work with me,’ that made me sad,” Cudi, who is 37 years old, wrote.

“What he’s doing is what we need right now. To have a gay man in hip-hop doing his thing, crushing records — that is huge for us and for Black excellence.

“There’s a homophobic cloud over hip-hop, and he’s going to break that s*** down. We have to stand with him. I’m going to do whatever I have to do to let him know — you have my support,” Cudi continued. “When we do our song together, however trippy the video is, let’s get sexy with it.”

Lil Nas X responded to Cudi’s tweet saying: “We will make the greatest song of all time together.”

Cudi also shared the things he admires about Lil Nas X in his message, adding that the rapper reminds him of himself when he was getting started with music.

“Lil Nas X is a new twist on some of the themes I was riding on when I first started out: being true to yourself and not giving a f*** what anyone says,” Cudi wrote. “The way he’s unafraid to make people uncomfortable is so rock ’n’ roll. He’s a true rock star.”

Both rappers made appearances at the 2021 Met Gala on Monday (13 September).