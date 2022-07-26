Lil Wayne has paid tribute to the late police officer who helped him when he shot himself aged 12.

The officer, named Robert Hoobler, who died at the age of 65 on Friday (22 July), helped Wayne when he attempted to take his own life as a child.

According to the parish’s coroner, Dr Gerry Cvitanovich, Hoobler was found dead at his home in Jefferson Parish, a few miles west of New Orleans.

Details about the cause of death have yet to be revealed.

However, Hoobler’s grandson Daniel Nelson said that he suffered from lingering health issues stemming from a car accident and struggled with diabetes, which eventually led to both of his legs being amputated.

“Everything happens for a reason. I was dying when I met u at this very spot. U refused to let me die,” Wayne wrote via Instagram on Monday (25 July). “Everything that doesn’t happen, doesn’t happen for a reason. That reason being you and faith. RIP uncle Bob. Aunt Kathie been waiting for u. I’ll love and miss u both and live for us all.”

In 2021, Wayne offered to help financially support Hoobler.

The Louisiana police officer told TMZ that Wayne told him he would help him with anything after bumping into each other at a New Orleans concert.

Hoobler said he had not yet taken up the offer but had discussed joining the rapper’s team in an administrative capacity.

