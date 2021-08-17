Lil Wayne has offered financial help to the cop who saved his life when he was 12

Lil Wayne has offered to help financially support the police officer who helped him when he shot himself, aged 12.

The offer comes after the rapper attempted to take his own life as a child and was found by the police. Wayne recently revealed in an interview that Robert Hoobler was the only officer to express concern for his welfare.

Hoobler has now told TMZ that Wayne told him he would help him with anything after bumping into each other at a New Orleans concert.

Hoobler said he has not yet taken up the offer but has discussed with the rapper’s team about joining them in an administrative capacity.

Wayne previously referenced Hoobler on his song “London Roads”, in which he suggested the police officer had died.

Earlier this week, Wayne went into detail about his mental health struggles on YouTube show Uncomfortable Conversations.

He opened up about attempting to take his own life aged 12 and urged others to come forward and talk about their mental illnesses.

(Getty)

He said: “I’m hoping I can help anyone else out there who’s dealing with mental health problems by being vulnerable.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.