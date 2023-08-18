Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lily Allen has admitted that fame became “an addiction in itself” amid her struggles with drug and alcohol use.

The “Not Fair” singer, who recently celebrated four years of sobriety, rose to fame in 2006, her burgeoning pop career coinciding with her addiction to drugs and alcohol – both of which were well documented in the tabloid press.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Allen, 38, pointed out that being in the public eye had “been my life since I was like 18 years old”.

“From 18 to about four or five years ago just feels like a bit of a haze, because I was literally just off my face the whole time,” Allen said.

“I was using fame as well – that was an addiction in itself: the attention and the paparazzi and the chaos.”

The musician, who recently has branched out into a career in acting, has previously spoken about her experiences of getting sober.

In 2021, on her two-year anniversary, she called it “the BEST thing I ever did”, adding: “And I’ve done a lot of cool s***.”

In a recent interview, Allen, who is married to Stranger Things star David Harbour, opened about an experience in her childhood when her actor father Keith Allen called the police on her after she lost her virginity.

Allen has opened up about living her entire adult life in the spotlight (Eamonn M McCormack/Getty Images)

Describing the experience as “all a bit traumatic”, she recalled: “I actually went missing. I went to his hotel room – I was on holiday with my dad and brother – and obviously didn’t come back to my room.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

She explained that she “slept in the next morning” and woke up to police “all over the hotel” where they were staying. “[Police] were literally combing the beach and they had T-shirts like, ‘Is this what she was wearing?’”

“People thought I’d drowned,” she continued. “I didn’t have the heart to say: ‘No, I was just losing my virginity’... I didn’t have sex for a while after that.”

Allen, who has two daughters from her previous marriage, is currently appearing in the West End revival of Martin McDonagh’s play The Pillowman.

But after Allen’s performance received some critical reviews, it was reported that the singer has applied to hone her craft by studying at drama school.

