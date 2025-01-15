Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coleen Nolan has said she is “utterly devastated” as she paid tribute to her “beacon of love, kindness and strength” sister Linda Nolan, after the former singer died aged 65, following a long illness with cancer.

The Irish singer, actor and TV star, best known for being one-fifth of the family-formed girl group The Nolans, died on Wednesday (15 January), surrounded by her siblings and “love and comfort”, a statement said.

Loose Women panellist and sister, Coleen, led the tributes as she wrote an ode to the star saying she will be missed “more than words can express”, praising her for the “many lives she touched”.

“Linda was a beacon of love, kindness and strength,” she said in a post on Instagram.

“Her wit, humour and laughter was infectious, her presence could light up any room. Linda had a heart full of compassion and always knew how to bring comfort and joy to those around her.”

Coleen, who revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer last year and was using a chemotherapy cream to remove it, added: “Her memory will live on in the many lives she touched, and while we miss her more than words can express, we take solace in the love and warmth she shared will all of us. Rest in peace, Linda. You will forever be in our hearts. Love you, Coleen xxx (Colette)”.

Loose Women shared a live tribute to the singer during Wednesday’s episode (15 January) as presenter Nadia Sawalha said: “Nothing prepares because there is a moment when the light goes out, and when the light goes out, that is the most awful shock. They’ve been through so much as a family, sending all our love.”

open image in gallery Linda Nolan has died aged 65 (Yui Mok/PA) ( PA Archive )

Christine Lampard added: “Sending love to Coleen, Linda’s family, all of the family. We’re thinking of you all today.”

Linda was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005, given the all-clear in 2011, but in 2017 was diagnosed with secondary breast cancer. In 2020, it spread and by 2023 was in her brain.

She revealed she had started the cancer life-extending drug, called Enhertu, in August 2024, which she called “amazing”, and pushed for other people to have this “opportunity” to take the medication.

Her sister Anne, whom she joined on the TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2020 and is now cancer-free. Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 aged 52.

Linda was born the sixth of eight children, in Dublin, Ireland on 23 February 1959 to parents who were singers. She made her stage debut, aged four. During her career she toured with singing legend Frank Sinatra, as well as Gene Pitney, becoming celebrated for her West End shows.

She went on to become a Daily Mirror columnist, as well as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014.

The artist’s nephew Shane Nolan paid a special tribute to his aunt as he penned: “My beautiful Aunty Linda. [I] got to spend a few hours with her yesterday, which I’m very grateful for.”

open image in gallery Coleen Nolan, Dean McCullough, Antony Costa, and Nicole Appleton have all shared condolences and tributes to the star ( Getty )

Comedian Paul Elliott, known for the double act The Chuckle Brothers, said he would “cherish” his more than four decades of memories with Nolan, and called the news “devastating” on Instagram.

He said his “heart breaks” at the age that Linda died but took comfort in the thought she was “now with the love of her life Brian” Hudson, her husband of 26 years who died in 2007 after being diagnosed with skin cancer, and developing liver failure.

In a reply to the tributes online, several other celebrities sent their condolences as Love Island’s Amy Hart commented, “The nicest lady”, alongside a crying face emoji.

All Saints singer Nicole Appleton, I’m a Celebrity star and radio host Dean McCullough, and Keith Lemon presenter Leigh Francis all shared their condolences.

Antony Costa, member of boy band Blue, sent his condolences and added: “Loved working with Linda on Blood Brothers. Great sense of humour both on and off the stage.”

open image in gallery The Nolan Sisters with Blackpool footballer Brian Wilson (PA) ( PA Wire )

News of Linda’s death was announced by her agent Dermot McNamara who said in a statement: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Linda Nolan, the celebrated Irish pop legend, television personality, Guinness World Record holding West End star, Sunday Times bestselling author and Daily Mirror columnist.”

It continued: “She passed at around 10:20am at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the MCEW Ward. The family said the hospital couldn’t do enough, they were tireless and made it so much more bearable.

“She passed peacefully, with her loving siblings by her bedside, ensuring she was embraced with love and comfort during her final moments. Linda’s legacy extends beyond her incredible achievements in music and entertainment. She was a beacon of hope and resilience, sharing her journey to raise awareness and inspire others. Rest in peace, Linda. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”