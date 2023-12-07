Linda Nolan reveals brain tumours have shrunk amid fears she wouldn’t make Christmas

Linda Nolan has revealed her brain tumours have shrunk as she admitted she previously feared she would not be alive this Christmas.

The Nolan sister shared the wonderful news when she appeared on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (7 December).

The 64-year-old said: “I knew straight away it was good news by the look on my consultant’s face.

“I wanted to put my arms around him and kiss him but they might have thrown me out.”

Back in March, Linda appeared on the same programme to reveal the devastating news that her cancer had spread to her brain.

She said today: “When I spoke to you before I didn’t think I would make Christmas.”