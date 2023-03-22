Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lindsey Buckingham has shared a clip of his guitar solo from the 1997 performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “Silver Springs” on TikTok.

The clip shows the 73-year-old musician playing his guitar solo right before Stevie Nicks sings to him.

“I hear we’re talking about that ‘97 Silver Springs’ again...” Buckingham captioned the post in response to the viral clips of the Burbank concert that have been doing rounds on social media ever since Amazon Prime Video’s Daisy Jones & the Six was released on 3 March.

Daisy Jones & The Six follows the story of a band formed in the 1970s.

It comes from a novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid about the rise of an iconic 1970s rock group and their lead singer, revealing the mystery behind their infamous breakup.

Reid said she was partly inspired to write the book after watching performances of Fleetwood Mac on TV.

Nicks wrote “Silver Springs” about the end of her romantic relationship with Buckingham. She originally intended it to appear on the 1977 album Rumours but the track was removed by Mick Fleetwood.

This week, Buckingham decided to troll fans by posting a clip of the iconic performance on TikTok with many people responding in the comments section saying: “He knows well and good that is not the part we’re talking about.”

Another person added: “Ahhhh. leaving in the solo but cutting off before the bridge when Stevie stares a hole right through your soul.”

One fan wrote: “It’s not this part we’re talking about, Mr Buckingham.”

Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham during the Fleetwood Mac reunion concert in 1997 (YouTube)

“Your social media manager needs a raise for this one,” added another person.

In an MTV interview in 1997, Nicks said she was very upset when “Silver Springs” was removed from Rumours as she wanted to let Buckingham know how “angry” she is with him through the song.

“I’m so angry with you,” Nicks said at the time. “You will listen to me on the radio for the rest of your life, and it will bug you. I hope it bugs you.”

In a 2009 interview with Rolling Stone, Nicks also said the motive behind “Silver Springs” was to inflict the same pain on Buckingham as she was feeling.

She said: “It was me realising that Lindsey was going to haunt me for the rest of my life, and he has.”