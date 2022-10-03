Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lindsey Buckingham has cancelled the rest of his UK and Ireland tour due to “ongoing health issues”.

The former Fleetwood Mac guitarist had been touring around Europe in recent weeks, playing in London on Saturday (1 October).

This week, he was scheduled to perform three more shows in Glasgow, Liverpool and Dublin this week, the earliest being on Monday (3 October) night.

However, on Sunday (2 October), it was announced that the rest of the tour would not be going ahead due to undisclosed health problems.

“Due to ongoing health issues, Lindsey is regrettably having to cancel the remaining shows on his current European tour,” the statement read.

“Refunds will be available from the point of purchase. Lindsey sends his deepest apologies to all of his fans who were planning to attend and hopes to return to Europe in the future.”

According to his website, Buckingham is still scheduled to perform a string of shows across the US from 26 October into November.

In 2019, the 73-year-old underwent emergency open heart surgery that resulted in vocal cord damage.

“While it is unclear if the damage is permanent, we are hopeful it is not,” his wife Kirsten said at the time.