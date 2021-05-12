Broadway shows The Lion King, Hamilton and Wicked announce reopening dates

Broadway’s famous musicals Hamilton, Wicked, and The Lion King will return to the stage on 14 September 2021.

During Tuesday’s (11 May) episode of Good Morning America, the news was announced by Krystal Joy Brown, Alexandra Billings, and Steven Taylor, who play the roles of Eliza, Madame Morrible, and Mustafa in Hamilton, Wicked, and The Lion King respectively.

A week ago, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the capacity limitations would be lifted starting this month.

All Broadway theatres had closed on 12 March 2020 due to pandemic lockdown restrictions.

Hamilton is an American musical is a sung-and-rapped-through musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. It tells the story of US Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Wicked, meanwhile, is based on the 1995 Gregory Maguire novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West, and the 1939 filmThe Wizard of Oz.

The Lion King is a musical based on the 1994 Walt Disney Animation Studios animated feature film of the same name with music by Elton John, lyrics by Tim Rice, and book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi.

Earlier this year, it was also revealed that a film version of Diana: A True Musical Story will be available to stream on Netflix beginning 1 October 2021, exactly two months before the show’s Broadway run in New York City.

The musical was initially planned to open on Broadway on 31 March, however, stage performances were suspended because of the ongoing pandemic.