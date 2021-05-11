Little Mix have arrived on the red carpet for the Brit Awards 2021, just days after the announcement that two out of three members are now pregnant.

On Tuesday, 29-year-old Leigh-Anne Pinnock announced that she is expecting her first child with her partner footballer Andre Gray.

Yesterday (10 May), her 27-year-old bandmate Perrie Edwards followed suit by confirming that she is also expecting her first child with her own footballer partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The three-piece pop group – which also features 28 year-old Jade Thirlwall – are among the nominees for Best British Group at tonight’s awards. They find themselves up against an eclectic shortlist which also features Bicep, Biffy Clyro, The 1975 and Young T & Bugsey.

Tonight’s Brit Awards marks the first live large-scale indoor event in London since March last year. The ceremony will be taking place as usual at the O2 Arena and will include a number of live performances, although Little Mix are not scheduled to perform.

Those who are set to take to the stage include Coldplay, The Weeknd, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Arlo Parks, Headie One, and this year’s BRITs Rising Star-award winner Griff.

The show will also feature a special performance by Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk accompanied by the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust Choir. Jack Whitehall is returning as the show’s host.

Taylor Swift is also set to be honoured with this year’s Global Icon award.

To watch from home, you can tune in from 8pm (UK time) to the Brit Awards YouTube channel, or watch from ITV and ITV Hub.

You can also follow The Independent’s live coverage here.