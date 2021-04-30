Little Mix have released the music video for “Confetti” starring RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestants Bimini Bon Boulash, Tayce and A’Whora.

On Friday (30 April), the music video for the title track from the band’s last album was released, featuring a new verse from US rapper Saweetie.

In the video, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall perform as both themselves and as drag kings.

Among the crowds are Drag Race UK finalists Bimini and Tayce, along with semi-finalist A’Whora.

At one point, Edwards trips over and causes Tayce and A’Whora to spill their drinks, with Tayce repeating her catchphrase from the competition series: “The cheek, the nerve, the gall, the audacity and the gumption.”

The music video is the group’s first without Jesy Nelson, who announced in December that she was leaving the band because it was taking a toll on her mental health.