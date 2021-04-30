Jade Thirlwall has opened up about Little Mix continuing as a trio following the departure of Jesy Nelson.

Nelson quit the band in December 2020, explaining that she came to her decision because being in the group was taking a toll on her mental health.

Following the news, Little Mix members Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards – who supported Nelson in her decision – assured fans they would continue.

Now, opening up about the news in a new interview, Thirlwall said: “It’s still all systems go in Little Mix world. It’s just learning to adapt. I think it’s quite exciting.”

She told Euphoria magazine that they “got off to a good start” with their recent single “Sweet Melody” reaching the top of the UK charts in January.

“That was like, ‘Oh wow, this is a good sign, good omen, that this year is going to be good for us’,” she continued.

Edwards added that they support each other by attending group therapy sessions together.

Little Mix have continued as a trio following Jesy Nelson’s departure (Instagram)

“We’re each other’s support system in a way because we’re sisters and feel every emotion together,” she said. “We can always lean on each other.”

Pinnock described it as “being around people that make you feel good and that bring something positive into your life”.

The band, who recently announced their first official new single without Nelson, formed on The X Factor in 2011.