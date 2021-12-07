Little Mix are collectively agreed on what their biggest regret as a girl band is.

The group, who recently announced they would go on hiatus in 2022, were asked if they would have changed anything since getting together onThe X Factor in 2010.

Speaking in the first part of new documentary series At Home, Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: ”‘Internationally, it could have been a lot bigger than what it was. And it was amazing and like, we’ve got to travel the world, but I wish we’d spent more time doing that.”

While achieving success in the US, Little Mix never became a chart-topping success like they did in the UK.

Suggesting that their failure to break America played on her mind, Jade Thirlwall added: “I think it’s important not to let things get to you. I think for a long time, I definitely had a sort of harbouring… not resentment, but a sort of upset that we didn’t stick to America more and properly do it.”

Thirlwall said she felt they “were so close each time we went and then the more we kept leaving, the less the hype happened”.

After stating she “can’t say too much” about the matter, the singer added: “I feel good knowing that everything we could have done happened. I feel like if we’d had the right people at the time, it might have happened.”

Little Mix’s Jade hinted at old behind-the-scenes tension in a new YouTube documentary series (YouTube)

Elsewhere in the series, the band discussed their worst looks from over their years together.

Pinnock, Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards got emotional after performing on The Graham Norton Show earlier this month, just hours after announcing their break.