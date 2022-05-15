Little Mix struggle to perform while overcome with emotion during ‘last show’ together
Perrie Edwards started crying ‘just minutes into the show’
Little Mix said goodbye to their fans in extremely teary fashion whle performing their last show together.
The band are going on an indefinite hiatus from performing and making music, and initially told fans the break would begin after their Confetti tour ends.
Their tour came to an end on Saturday (14 May) at London’s 02 Arena, with Metro.co.ukreporting that Perrie Edwards burst into tears “just minutes into the show”.
“It’s going to be an emotional night tonight,” the singer said, revealing she had a “constant lump” in her throat.
She added: “I’ve already started crying; we’re not off to a good start.”
Edwards had previously shared a link for fans to buy tickets on Instagram, writing: “If you want to watch us cry for 90 minutes straight during tonight’s show, here’s the link for tickets.”
Metro.co.uk added that the band, also including Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, requested the audience’s help to perform the song “Between Us” after being overcome with emotion.
Later, Edwards shared a post on Instagram showing her pet dog licking her face.
“Hatchi tryna wipe away my tears… he’s gonna be here all night me thinks,” she wrote in the caption.
It is believed the girls will now pursue solo careers before reuniting one day in the future.
Their decision to go on hiatus comes after Jesy Nelson quit the band in 2021.
Pinnock previously said on The Graham Norton Show that she didn’t know how they were going “to get through” their final live show together.
