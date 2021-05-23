Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall revealed that she faked a back injury to help her bandmates keep word of their pregnancies private.

Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock are both currently expecting children, with footballer fiancés Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Andre Gray respectively.

Speaking during a TikTok Q&A, Thirlwall claimed that she faked symptoms of injury while filming the music video for Little Mix’s latest single “Confetti”, to cover for Edwards and Pinnock.

“Do you know what cracked me up though? Being in rehearsals for ‘Confetti’,” said Edwards. “Me and Leigh-Anne were pregnant at the time and so out of breath, but we didn’t want anybody to know, like choreographers and things.

“We didn’t want anyone in the room to know so Jade was going ‘Oh, my back’ and she was joining in! Leigh-Anne was going ‘My back hurts’ and Jade would go, ‘Oh, my back, I know, my back is gone!’”

“Any excuse for me to sit out for five minutes!” joked Thirlwall. “I was just like, ‘Yeah, me too!’”

Little Mix recently took home the award for British Group at the 2021 Brit Awards, becoming the first female act to do so in the ceremony’s history.