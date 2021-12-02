Little Mix announce that they’re taking a break next year

Little Mix have announced they’re taking a break next year.

The trio shared the news on social media, writing that they would begin the break next year, shortly after their next tour ends.

They wrote on social media: “We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix.”

They posted the message on Twitter alongside a compilation video made up of moments from their career so far.

You can see the post and clip here:

Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall recently opened up about Jesy Nelson quitting the group and how it had been a “really tough experience”. She went on to say that she and her fellow band members used therapy to help them process it.

Speaking toGay Times, the pop singer suggested that it took some time for the news to sink in because they were in the middle of promoting their latest album, along with their BBC One show The Search.

“I think for anyone, when such a big change happens in your life, and you’ve been so used to a certain situation for so long, it’s really hard,” she said.

“Getting through that and moving forward. I think for us as well, we were still promoting the album at the time and doing TV shows.

“We were just cracking on as it were, and I think we were in a bit of shock for a long time because we just had to keep going.”

Thirlwall, 28, said it wasn’t until the group had some time off at Christmas that it “suddenly dawned” on them what had taken place.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“It was hard,” she said. “It would have been for anyone and we’ve got each other, we have group therapy, we have our own therapists, and you do what you can.”

She added: “We’re really stronger than ever. I would say that this year with the girls having their kids, it just puts everything into perspective of what’s important in life.”

In another recent interview with Capital Breakfast, Thirlwall dismissed rumours that a Little Mix split is imminent.

We never want that to be over, never ever ever,” she said. “I think no matter what Little Mix do, whether we venture out individually, whatever we do, Little Mix is forever”.

Little Mix released an album of greatest hits, Between Us, last month.

If you are struggling with mental health issues, you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.