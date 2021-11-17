Little Mix has addressed split rumours on Capital Breakfast saying, “Little Mix is forever” and that “we never want that to be over, never ever ever.”

Rumours of the band splitting have spread ever since member Jesy Nelson departed last December, with it coming out she got a £3million paycheque before departing to go solo.

Perrie Edwards told Capital Breakfast: “I think no matter what Little Mix do, whether we venture out individually, whatever we do, Little Mix is forever”.

