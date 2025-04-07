Little Simz announces more artists for Meltdown 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Little Simz has added more artists to her already packed lineup for this year’s Meltdown festival.

Held at the Southbank Centre in London from 12 to 22 June, the event will play host to artists including British R&B star Mahalia, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage, Canadian jazz/hip-hop collective BADBADNOTGOOD, and Mercury Prize-winning musician James Blake.

They will join the likes of London-born saxophonist Nubya Garcia, contemporary soul artist MEGA, and singer-songwriter Kara Jackson.

British rapper Simz, born Simbiatu Abisola Abiola Ajikawo, had previously announced that grime legend Ghetts, Grammy-winning American musician Jon Batiste, The Streets, Little Dragon vocalist Yukumi, and “Messy” star Lola Young would appear on the lineup.

She is the latest in a long line of esteemed curators that include The Cure’s Robert Smith, Nick Cave, David Bowie, Patti Smith, Grace Jones and Elvis Costello.

​​Little Simz said: “My team and I have prepared eleven days of art, music, workshops and more. So many incredible artists have curated this festival so it's a true honour to be a part of it. Thank you to the Southbank Centre for having me.

“Meltdown 2025 the Simz way is going to be epic. I'll see you there.”

open image in gallery Lola Young will perform at Meltdown festival this year ( Reuters )

Born in north London, Simz is regarded as one of the most gifted rappers of her generation, attracting early praise with albums such as 2016’s Stillness in Wonderland and 2019’s Grey Area.

In 2021, she received national acclaim for her fourth album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which charted at No 4 in the UK and won the Mercury Prize the following year.

Her most recent album, No Thank You, was surprise-released in December 2022 through the independent label, Forever Living Originals, while her latest EP, Drop 7, came out in February last year. She recently announced that her new record, Lotus, will be released on 6 June.

open image in gallery Little Simz is curating 2025 Meltdown festival ( PA )

Jane Beese, head of contemporary music for the Southbank Centre, said: “Little Simz's first taste of what's to come from her Meltdown hugely embodies the wealth of influences and inspirations across her work.

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“Ranging from jazz, hip hop, R&B, electronic and soul with a line up of both renowned legends alongside the creators of the future, this is going to be London's go-to festival this summer.”

Mark Ball, artistic director at the Southbank Centre, added: “Hot on the heels of her brilliant line up for the first wave announcements, it's thrilling to see more global talent play alongside homegrown artists and to see Little Simz’s musical curiosity and imagination take full shape.”

Tickets for the newly added shows will go on sale to members on Wednesday 9 April at 10am, and to the general public on Friday 11 April at 10am