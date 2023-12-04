Singer MEGA’s stunning performance of ‘Let You Down’ for Music Box

Celebrating the release of her EP Honour And Glory, soul singer MEGA stopped by the Music Box studio to perform two tracks.

The London singer has been gathering a following across 2023 with supporting slots for the likes of Self Esteem and Hozier, MEGA's church choir background is evident as she sings 'Let You Down', showcasing Honour And Glory's rich sound. MEGA will be touring and releasing new music in 2024, keep up-to-date with Independent Culture.

