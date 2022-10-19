Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Little Simz has been announced as the winner of the 2022 Mercury Prize.

The 28-year-old British artist won for her fourth studio album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert.

The announcement was made during a live ceremony, which recognises the best British album of the year, at the Eventim Apollo in Hammersmith, west London, on Tuesday evening.

Simz, born Simbiatu Ajikawo, fended off competition from 11 other acts, including Leeds-based post-punks Yard Act, North Shields rock singer Sam Fender, and pop singer Harry Styles.

“Wow, I’m very overwhelmed, I’m very grateful, glory to God, thank you so much,” Simz said, accepting her award. “To my family over here, my loved ones right here. I want to say a huge thank you to the Mercury for this incredible prize.”

She continued: “I want to say thank you to my brother and close collaborator Inflo... he’s known me since I was so young, he’s stuck by me, we created this album together.

“There was times in the studio when I didn’t know if I was going to finish this record, I was feeling all the emotions and really going through it. He stuck by me and pushed me to deliver this album for you guys.”

“I want to say a huge thank you to my team... I want to say thank you to the fans. Jamz Supernova, Lauren Laverne, thank you guys so much,” she added.

“And last but never ever least I want to big up all the other nominees tonight, all the other albums, from Joy (Crookes), to Kojey (Radical), Self Esteem, Wet Leg, all you guys are incredible.”

The Independent gave Simz’s album five stars and called it “the most thrilling album of the year” upon its release in 2021.

Little Simz in cover art for her album, ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert' (Press)

“In a time where we find ourselves craving nuanced intelligence, 27-year-old Simbiatu Ajikawo knocks it out of the park with her cool, collected rumination over a series of varied grooves,” critic Helen Brown wrote.

“Her Britishness gets a witty treatment on ‘The Rapper Who Came To Tea’, which plays with Judith Kerr’s classic opening with a crisp RP intro: ‘What does a girl like you want in a place like this?’ Producer Inflo (a childhood friend) doubles down on the theatrical orchestration, adding to the sense that you’re listening to history in the making.”

Sometimes I Might Be Introvert was also named asThe Independent’s Album of the Year 2021.

The 2022 Mercury Prize was rescheduled from its original date of 9 September, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Last year’s award went to indie artist Arlo Parks for her debut album Collapsed in Sunbeams, beating competition from artists including Wolf Alice, Mogwai, and Celeste.

Judges for this year’s prize included musicians such as Jamie Cullum, Anna Calvi, Loyle Carner and Lanterns On The Lake’s Hazel Wilde, alongside a panel of broadcasters and critics.