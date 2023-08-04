Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A video of Lizzo talking about wanting to go to a sex show in Amsterdam has resurfaced in the wake of the lawsuit filed against the singer.

Lizzo, 35, is being sued by three of her former dancers for alleged sexual harassment and for allegedly establishing a hostile work environment, with claims that Lizzo “hounded” one of the plaintiffs into touching a nude performer at an Amsterdam strip club.

In the suit, the dancers claim that during a February 2023 tour stop in the Dutch city, Lizzo took them to Bananenbar and pressured them to interact with the sex performers.

The dancers claim that “Lizzo began inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eating bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas”.

Speaking in a 2019 interview on Amsterdam radio station 3FM that has resurfaced amid the allegations, Lizzo is seen asking DJ Frank van der Lende where she can see the banana sex show.

“I’m trying to go to the show where you eat the banana out the p***y,” she says, “which one is that?”

In response, the radio host tells Lizzo she should go to Bananenbar, which is mentioned several times in the lawsuit.

“Where they have the banana in the cuchie? That’s what I want to do,” Lizzo replies, laughing and acting out biting a banana. “I need my potassium if you know what I’m saying. My puss-tassium.”

The lawsuit also includes allegations that Lizzo subjected her dancers to an “excruciating” 12-hour audition after accusing them of drinking before performances and that she “weight-shames” and “demeans” her dancers.

The allegations have left many of Lizzo’s fans shaken, especially given that many follow the singer for her work in promoting body positivity, women’s rights, LGBT+ rights, and anti-bullying.

Lizzo denied the accusations in a statement this week, saying the claims are “false”, “outrageous” and “as unbelievable as they sound”.

She said that while she is “not here to be looked at as a victim”, she knows she is “not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days”.

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not,” Lizzo said.

“There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world, I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticise or terminate an employee because of their weight.”