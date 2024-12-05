Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lizzo has been granted a partial motion to dismiss several claims made against her by an ex-employee who sued her for alleged bullying, sexual harassment and 20-hour workdays.

Fashion designer Asha Daniels brought a lawsuit against Lizzo, her former boss, in September 2023.

However, several of the claims were based on work Daniels did for Lizzo while on tour in Europe, where US labor laws do not apply.

“These allegations do not establish plausibly that any portion of plaintiff’s claim arose from work performed in the United States or qualifying territories,” wrote Judge Fernando Aenlle-Rocha in a motion seen by The Independent.

The Independent has approached Lizzo - real name Melissa Jefferson - for comment.

In December last year, Lizzo’s lawyers filed a motion that sought to prevent Daniels’s lawsuit from ever coming to court.

Lizzo pictured in Laguna Beach in October 2024 ( Getty Images for Fortune's Most )

They argued that the lawsuit is without merit, describing Daniels as a “disgruntled” ex-employee who “refused to comply with instructions… and, eventually, just played hooky and refused to show up for work”.

Daniels previously said she was dismissed the same day she had taken a break from work due to developing an allergic reaction. She also claimed that she was told she was dismissed because she had previously voiced complaints about alleged harassment.

Three former dancers of Lizzo’s also brought a separate lawsuit against the star over claims of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. This lawsuit alleged that Lizzo pressured one of the dancers to touch a nude performer at a nightclub and have others engage in sexually explicit performances.

The allegations flew in the face of Lizzo’s public persona. As a performer, she is known for promoting body positivity, women’s rights, LGBT+ rights, and anti-bullying. Throughout her career, she has crafted a globally successful brand of body positivity and self-love, backed up by a discography of empowerment anthems.

When the first lawsuit was filed in August 2023, the Grammy-winning artist eventually addressed the allegations, writing on Instagram: “My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticised. Usually, I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.”

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 100 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 4 month free trial (3 months for non-Prime members) Sign up

Lizzo said that while she is “not here to be looked at as a victim”, she knows she is “not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days”.

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” she concluded.