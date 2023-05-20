Lizzo held back tears as she called out the "heartbreaking" legislation passed by Nebraska lawmakers to limit access to abortion and transgender care for minors in a passionate on-stage speech during her concert in the state.

State lawmakers approved a Republican-led ban on abortion care at roughly 10 weeks of pregnancy combined with a bill that limits gender-affirming care for transgender youth on 19 May.

The artist lambasted the legislation hours after bill’s passage.

“Don’t let anyone tell you who you are,” she told fans.

