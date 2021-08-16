Cardi B hits back at online trolls after Lizzo shares tearful Instagram Live video

Cardi B has spoken out in support of Lizzo after the “Juice” singer shared a tearful video in which she opened up about receiving online abuse.

Lizzo and Cardi recently collaborated on the single “Rumors”, which was released last week.

Appearing on a recent Instagram Live, Lizzo was seen breaking into tears, and revealed she had received racist and body-shaming abuse on social media.

“People who have something mean to say about you, and for the most part it doesn’t hurt my feelings, I don’t care,” she said. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower, my patience is lower. I’m more sensitive, and it gets to me.”

Cardi then shared the video on Twitter, expressing sympathy and solidarity with Lizzo.

“When you stand up for yourself they claim you’re problematic & sensitive,” she wrote. “When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this.

“Whether you skinny, big, plastic. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

In a follow-up tweet, Cardi added: “‘Rumors’ is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f***.”

“Rumors” can be heard now on all major music streaming services.