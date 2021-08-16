Lizzo has shared a tearful video revealing how she has been bombarded with racist, and body-shaming abuse after the release of her new single “Rumors” with Cardi B.

Talking to fans in an Instagram live video, the 33-year-old singer shared how all the “fat-phobic” and racist comments “hurt” her.

“People saying s**t about me that just doesn’t even make sense. It’s fat-phobic, and it’s racist and it’s hurtful. If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like ‘Rumors’ the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look,” she said.

“For the people that just always have something negative to say about me, that has nothing to do with music, or the content of my character, or me as an artist, and just has everything to do with my body or whatever trope you think I fall into… suck my p***y from behind,” she continued. “Cause y’all mother****ers gonna be the ones that are catching up”.

The “Good As Hell” singer declared that she will now focus on “positive comments from here on out”.

“I don’t have time for your negativity, your internalised self-hatred that you protect onto me with your racism and your fat-phobia. I don’t have time for it. Anyways, I’m going to continue to be me. I’m going to continue to be a bad b****… “ Lizzo said.

Later in her video, the singer also spoke on the subject of “hatred” against Black women. She said: “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again — especially us big Black girls.”

“When we don’t fit into the box you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred on us. It’s not cool. I’m doing this s*** for the big Black women of the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinized or put into boxes. I’m not going to do what y’all want me to do ever, so get used to it,” Lizzo added.

Many celebrities have shown support to the “Truth Hurts” singer.

Cardi B shared her co-singer’s video on Twitter with the caption: “When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive. When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny, big, plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

Actor Jameela Jamil also shared her support by taking Lizzo’s side.

“Lizzo makes a song about people spending energy trying to bring women down. Twitter erupts in abuse about her talent and mostly her appearance, and then she cries on IG live while addressing how damaging this culture is, and she gets made fun of for crying. This is so f***ed up,” she wrote.

She added: “When you pile onto and Enjoy the pain of a Black woman who literally only tries to uplift other people, while NOT spending your time piling onto and going after actual abusers and predators… it doesn’t make you cool. It highlights what a useless, irrelevant, vicious pig you are.”