Lizzo requests fans give her ‘six feet’ of space as Delta variant spreads in US

In a “public service” announcement to her fans, Lizzo has asked everyone to give her “six feet” of space as the Delta variant of Covid spreads in the US.

“I don’t care who you are. You could be the nicest person. You could be vaccinated. You could be quadruple vaccinated. If you see me, please give me six feet,” the 33-year-old singer said in an Instagram video.

“This (Covid) is coming back. And people being real sloppy with personal space.”

The “Good As Hell” singer also demonstrated how she would spray anyone who tries to invade her personal space with the help of a sanitiser bottle.

“It’s not you! It’s me. I’m not trying to catch nothing. I don’t even want to catch feelings, bitch. You think I’m trying to catch Covid?” she said.

She also warned people that she was going to be “rude” if people did not follow her request when encountering her in public.

“Don’t think, ‘Oh she’s a celebrity, she thinks she’s all that.’ It’s not that booboo,” she said. “You know what I think I am? Healthy. You know what I think I am? Covid-free. Do you know what I think I am? Full of vitamin D and vitamin C. You know what I think I am? Safe for my family and friends to be around, and my coworkers and teammates. That’s who I think I am.”

“So if y’all see me in the street, come up on me, want to hug, want to shake my hand, want to kiss me on the cheek, don’t do it. Don’t do it,” the Grammy Award-winner added.

“Cause I ain’t trying to catch this mother***ing virus that’s coming back. It got way too mother***ing close. And I don’t play that. I’m about to be rude. I’m nice, you know what I’m saying? But this virus gonna have me acting up, I’m gonna be mean.”

Lizzo concluded by urging everyone to stay safe: “I love y’all, and I want y’all to be the same way,” she said. “Protect yourselves. Wear your masks.”

“And until this is cleared up and we know what the f*** this variant is and who it affects — stay safe my friends,” she said.