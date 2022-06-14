Lizzo re-releases single ‘Grrrls’ with lyric change after backlash over ableist slur

Lizzo has re-released her new track “Grrrls” with a lyric change following online backlash over her use of an ableist slur.

The track was originally released on Friday (10 June) and was criticised by disability activists on social media. In the original song’s opening verse, Lizzo – real name Melissa Jefferson – sang: “Hold my bag, b****, hold my bag / Do you see this s***? I’m a sp**.”

The term, derived from the word “spastic”, is considered more offensive in the UK than in the US, where it is often used as a synonym for “freaking out”.

However, the term’s usage and origins have been criticised by disability organisations in both countries.

Late on Monday night (13 June) in the US, Lizzo addressed the criticism over the song’s lyrics, writing that she “overstands the power words can have” and that she never wants to promote derogatory language.

Her post read: “It’s been brought to my attention that there’s a harmful word in my new song ‘GRRRLS’. Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language.

“As a fat, Black woman in America, I’ve had many hurtful words used against me so I overstand the power words can have (whether intentionally or in my case, unintentionally).”

Bearing that in mind, she announced, there’s a new version of the track with a lyric change.

“As an influential artist, I’m dedicated to being a part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world,” she signed off.

Following the song’s initial release on Friday, Lizzo’s fans and disability activists had condemned the lyric, with some calling on the musician to censor the offensive line.

“I’m disappointed in Lizzo for using the word ‘sp**’ in her new song ‘Grrrls’,” wrote advocate Callum Stephen. “There’s no excuse for using an ableist insult in a song in 2022.”

He added: “As someone who champions women, plus size people and others whom society treats poorly, Lizzo preaches inclusivity and should do better.”

After Lizzo announced the lyric had been changed, Twitter and Instagram users praised her for “growing and learning”.

Fans praise Lizzo for re-releasing song with lyric change after backlash over ableist slur (Twitter/@lizzo)

“My favorite part is not only the accountability, but not making any excuses for herself either,” one person commented under Lizzo’s post.

Another wrote: “Thank you so much for hearing the disability community and taking action to fix it. We can only hope more people follow your example.”

Meanwhile, other users questioned why the offensive lyric was not flagged by anyone on Lizzo’s team, or during the song production process.

“Certainly glad this was her response & that it was timely, but one has to wonder about an industry where soooo many other people had their eyes & ears all over the song through the writing, rewriting, recording, & publishing processes & none of them noticed or said anything?” one fan wrote.