‘I need a hug too’: Lizzo hugs crying fan in crowd at Milan show

Lizzo hugged an emotional fan during her show in Milan as part of her tour.

The musician performed in the Italian city on Thursday night (2 March) when she spotted a fan holding up a sign saying “can I have a hug”.

The 34-year-old singer had been performing her song “Special” and wanted to pick someone in the crowd who needed to “hear that message”.

The song’s lyrics are centred around self love, with Lizzo saying in the chorus: “In case nobody told you today/ You’re special / In case nobody made you believe / You’re special / Well, I will always love you the same / You’re special”

Lizzo shared the video of the moment to her Instagram, and it shows her laying down on the stage to embrace the crying fan.

The video shows Lizzo coming to greet the fan and asking their name. “You really need a hug?” she then asks before the emotional fan nods.

“I need a hug too!” says Lizzo before hugging the crying fan.

Captioning the emotional video on her social media, Lizzo wrote: “Last night while singing ‘Special’ I felt like someone in the crowd really needed to hear that message..

She continued: “Then later in the show I saw a sign that said ‘can I have a hug?’ and I knew exactly who that message was for. Thank uuu Milan.”

The singer has just been confirmed as an artist on the Glastonbury line up for 2023. It was announced on Friday morning (3 March) that she will join Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, Elton John, Lana Del Ray and more at the UK’s biggest festival.

The festival’s co-organiser shared the news in an article discussing “pipeline” problems related to the all-male headlining line-up.

Eavis said that Guns N’ Roses replaced a female singer who “changed her touring plans”. Lizzo will open for the American rockers and has been given joint billing on the line up.