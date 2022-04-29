Lizzo has said BTS star J-Hope is a “great texter” who “does not leave you on read”.

The “Good As Hell” singer spoke about her recent friendship with the South Korean musician during the latest episode of Audacy ‘s podcast series on Thursday (28 April).

“I got J-Hope’s number, so we be texting,” Lizzo said, adding, “He’s a great texter, expressive.

“He does not leave you on read. If it’s been awhile since he’s texted, he’s like ‘I’m so sorry,’ and he apologises for how long it’s taken.”

Lizzo – real name Melissa Jefferson – also revealed that she has always “gravitated” towards BTS and would “absolutely love to” collaborate with the Grammy winners some day.

“Good people, like really good energy,” she said of the band.

“I think that’s always why I’ve gravitated towards BTS because they remind me of myself where it’s like, self-love and this positive energy and the way they love their fans.”

Lizzo ended the interview by declaring: “Love you ARMY,” referencing the nickname used for the band’s fans.

Earlier this month, the 34-year-old confirmed reports that she was in a relationship.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, Lizzo said she was still dating the mystery man she was photographed with on Valentine’s Day this year.

When Cohen suggested that it might be hard for her to date as a superstar singer, Lizzo responded that when you’re with the right person, “it’s not even a factor” in a relationship.

Lizzo, who recently announced tour dates for a 20-stop North American tour alongside 23-year-old rapper Latto, also launched her own shapewear line Yitty earlier this year.

She also performed alongside Harry Styles during the singer’s headliner set at Coachella.