Lizzo clarifies ‘I quit’ statement following speculation

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lizzo has clarified the “I quit” statement she posted on social media last Friday (29 March) in a new video, making clear she has no intention of leaving the music industry.

The “Good as Hell” singer, 35, made the announcement after a lengthy rant in which she said she was tired of being the subject of “lies”.

In a new video posted to Instagram on Tuesday (2 April), Lizzo said: “I want to make this video because I just need to clarify... When I say ‘I quit’, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention… what I’m not gonna quit is the joy of my life, which is making music, which is connecting to people.”

She continued: “Cause I know I’m not alone. In no way, shape or form am I the only person who is experiencing that negative voice that seems to be louder than the positive. If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves, to say that they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could have hoped for.

“With that being said, I’m going to keep moving forward, I’m going to keep being me. Once again, I just want to say thank you for the love that I’ve received. Wooh. It means more than you know.”

In her initial post last week, Lizzo had written: “I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.

“I didn’t sign up for this s***. I quit,” she added alongside a peace sign emoji.

The Grammy Award-winning pop singer’s reputation faced serious damage last August when she was sued by three former members of her dance troupe.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused Lizzo and her production company of assault, racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.

On Monday 1 April, the dancers’ lawyer Ron Zambrano hit back at Lizzo’s “I quit” announcement.

“It’s a joke that Lizzo would say she is being bullied by the internet when she should instead be taking an honest look at herself,” he said, according to Entertainment Weekly.