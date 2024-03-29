Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Lizzo announced “I quit” on Instagram on Friday (29 March).

The statement concluded a lengthy rant in which the singer said she was tired of being the subject of “lies”.

“I’m getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet,” she wrote.

“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it. But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it.

“I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views... being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look. My character being picked apart by people who don’t know me and disrespecting my name.

“I didn’t sign up for this s***. I quit,” she added alongside a peace sign emoji.

Lizzo’s representatives did not immediately respond to The Independent’s request for comment.

The Grammy Award-winning pop singer’s reputation faced serious damage last August when she was sued by three former members of her dance troupe.

Dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez accused Lizzo and her production company of assault, racial and religious harassment, fat-shaming, disability discrimination, and false imprisonment.

Days later, Lizzo denied the claims, branding them “false” and “sensationalised”. “I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” she said.

Then, in September, fashion designer Asha Daniels filed a lawsuit with the Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing Lizzo of allowing bullying, harassment and racial discrimination to take place behind the scenes of her tour.

Lizzo attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Getty Images)

A spokesman for Lizzo called the lawsuit “a bogus, absurd publicity stunt” and alleged Daniels had “never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

In December, Lizzo’s lawyers filed to have Daniels’s lawsuit dismissed, arguing that it is “defective” because the allegations have no connection to California, where it was filed. According to the filing, Daniels lives in New York and worked with Lizzo on tour in Europe.

A lawyer for Daniels said Lizzo’s team was trying “to shift blame to the victims… Lizzo and her lawyers can continue trying to rationalise her illegal and wretched conduct but we remain committed to seeking justice for our clients, and look forward to our day in court where Lizzo can explain her behaviour in a public forum.”

The allegations fly in the face of Lizzo’s public persona. As a performer, she is known for promoting body positivity, women’s rights, LGBT+ rights, and anti-bullying. Throughout her career, she has crafted a globally successful brand of body positivity and self-love, backed up by a discography of empowerment anthems.