Lizzo says she recorded 50 different versions of her hit single ‘About Damn Time’

‘I thought we’d never finish it,’ singer said

Peony Hirwani
Wednesday 27 July 2022 06:36
Harry Styles performs Juice with Lizzo

Lizzo has revealed that she recorded “50 versions” of her hit single “About Damn Time” before releasing the final version.

In a TikTok video posted on Tuesday (26 July), the 34-year-old singer shared a clip of the moment when the chorus for the song finally came together.

As Lizzo sings “Turn up the music, let’s celebrate/ I got a feelin’ I’m gon’ be OK/ OK, OK, all right/ It’s about damn time,” the person behind the camera said: “We did it! We f***ing did it, b***h” while another person in the studio exclaimed: “That’s so cool. So cool!”

“We literally had 50 versions of this damn song,” Lizzo wrote in the caption of the video. “I thought we’d never finish it. But it was worth it!!!”

This week, the chart-topping single ascended to the top of the Hot 100 list and earned Lizzo her second career No 1 hit following 2019’s “Truth Hurts.”

Lizzo released her fourth studio album Special earlier this month.

‘Special’ is the fourth studio album from pop sensation Lizzo

(Atlantic)

The Independent’s Helen Brown gave the album a five out of five star review.

“Having found her self-worth, [Lizzo is] now on a mission to lift those around her, too,” Brown wrote. “So Special is overflowing with love and gratitude to friends, family, lovers and fans.

“With so much attention constantly placed on her attitude and appearance, I don’t think Lizzo gets enough credit for her vocal range. Her rap flow has a terrific tensile strength. When singing, she delivers as both a belter and a breathy balladeer.”

