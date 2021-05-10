Fans of Lizzo have sent messages of support after the singer-songwriter shared an emotional video in which she broke down in tears.

In the clip, posted on the social media site TikTok, Lizzo (real name Melissa Jefferson) is seen opening up about feeling “like a burden on everyone”.

“You know that part of sadness where you feel like a burden on everyone and annoying and nobody cares about you? Can we get rid of that part?” she said in the clip.

“It’s like yo, I’m already sad. You gotta add insult to injury that I have no one to talk to about it. It’s crazy. Like why do we feel this way? Why do we feel this way when we get sad?”

The “Juice” singer was visibly upset as she continued: “I don’t wanna feel this way any more. I wanna feel like I do have someone to talk to, people do care about me. I am loved. I’m not alone.

“That’s how I want to feel but I don’t feel like that. This is embarrassing.”

Fans praised the artist for her openness, and sent messages of support.

“I feel for lizzo and know what it’s like. i hope she has the right support system behind her,” wrote one person.

“@lizzo is teaching everybody,” wrote another. “No matter how rich and popular you are, you still have to deal with inner-demons. And they can bring you down, but you can’t let them take you out.”

“Good morning. @lizzo sending you love today and letting you know you are loved,” wrote someone else.

In a follow-up video on TikTok, Lizzo thanked fans for her support and said she was feeling “much better”.

“I’m definitely glad I reached out in any way that I could and TikTok was one of those ways,” she said. “To feel received and seen and heard really really helped me.

“I’m not crying any more. I’m gonna drink some tea and take a bath and post some food videos and put a little bit of love and positivity in the world. Thank you so much again. I love you guys, and if you’re going through things just know you’re not alone. You’re definitely not and I love you.”