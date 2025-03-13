Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lizzo has opened up about the “dark” and “deep depression” she says she fell into about a year and a half ago.

The 36-year-old pop star, who was sued in August 2023 by four ex-employees accusing her of sexual harassment and bullying, returned to the stage Wednesday night for the first time since the lawsuits were filed.

In a fan-filmed video posted to X, Lizzo can be seen talking to the Los Angeles crowd about her forthcoming album, Love in Real Life.

“I named it that because about a year and a half ago, I was in such a dark, deep depression,” she said, choking up.

“I was so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore,” she admitted. “I was so deeply afraid of people that I didn’t wanna be seen. And eventually, I got over that fear.”

She recalled attending a concert where a stranger “miraculously” approached her to tell her: “Lizzo, I love you.”

Lizzo said she fell into a 'dark, deep depression' after she was sued by three of her former dancers and stylist in August 2023 ( Getty Images )

“They reached out, and then I reached out,” Lizzo continued, “and we hugged, and it felt so damn good. And it then it was 10 people, and then it was 100 people, and then it was 1,000 people and then it was 10,000 people showering me with love and support and reaching out and allowing me to reach back out and embracing me. And it was f***ing lifesaving.

“And I was like, ‘damn, you can’t get this s*** on the internet bro. This is the kind of love you can only get in real life,” she added.

Clarifying that the story wasn’t meant to gain “sympathy,” she said: “I share that story because I know somebody here tonight either is currently going through or has gone through depression or darkness or felt so betrayed by someone they trusted, or was lied [about] and hated for those lies. It’s a universal feeling and experience, and I know I sound like a broken record because I say it all the time — reach out!”

Following the conclusion of her 2023 Special tour, Lizzo was sued by three of her former dance troupe members, accusing her of sexual harassment and fostering a hostile work environment.

Days later, Lizzo denied the allegations, calling them “false” and “sensationalized.”

“I’m hurt but I will not let the good work I’ve done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time,” she said in a statement at the time.

Shortly after, she was hit by another lawsuit by stylist Asha Daniels, who accused the “Truth Hurts” singer of allowing bullying, harassment and racial discrimination to take place behind the scenes of her tour. She also claimed she was forced to endure 20-hour workdays.

A spokesperson for Lizzo called the lawsuit “a bogus, absurd publicity stunt” and alleged Daniels had “never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo.”

In December 2024, a judge granted a partial motion to dismiss several of the claims brought forth in Daniels’ lawsuit, ruling that many of the claims were based on work Daniels did for Lizzo while on tour in Europe, where U.S. labor laws do not apply.

“These allegations do not establish plausibly that any portion of plaintiff’s claim arose from work performed in the United States or qualifying territories,” wrote Judge Fernando Aenlle-Rocha in a motion seen by The Independent.