LL Cool J has predicted that the public perception of his impact on hip-hop will shift in the future, and that music fans will realise his greatness.

The New York-born rapper and actor, 56, shared his thoughts on his artistic legacy in a recent appearance on Apple Music’s Le Code.

“I’m [going to] say this humbly, but I really mean it,” he said. “I think one day people are going to wake up and realise that LL Cool J is the most important rapper that ever existed. I truly believe one day people are going to say that.

“They’re gonna look and say, ‘Wow, when it comes to the jewelry, this is the guy that introduced all the diamonds, and the ice and the jewelry and the champagne.’ They’re gonna say when it comes to the love songs, they’re gonna say, ‘This is is the guy that introduced the love songs and all the love s***.’”

The “Going Back to Cali” star also said he was “the guy who introduced all the rebellious, bad boy vibes before it was done. When it comes to the GOAT [“greatest of all time”] terminology, they gon’ say, ‘This is the guy who came up with all the GOAT stuff… I could go on and on and on.”

LL Cool J released his album, GOAT, in 2000.

open image in gallery LL Cool J made a proud defence of his legacy ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

The rapper continued to list a number of ways in which he has influenced rap and pop culture, from becoming the first artist signed to Def Jam Records to popularising fashion brands such as Kangol.

“The biggest names, the billionaire artists, were launched on a label I launched,” he said.

“Seriously, these names, the biggest names in hip-hop… and I’m saying this with love, I’m not trying to be funny, I’m not trying to be arrogant… sincerely… I just really believe that.”

LL Cool J achieved early success with his landmark debut album Radio, which marked an important moment in hip-hop culture and is widely regarded as one of the genre’s most significant records.

open image in gallery LL Cool J with Dr Dre (left) at the 2000 Radio Music awards ( Getty Images )

As he gained international prominence with further releases such as 1987’s Bigger and Deffer, and 1990’s Mama Said Knock You Out, he starred in films such as The Hard Way opposite Michael J Fox and James Woods, and the action film SWAT with Colin Farrell, Samuel L Jackson and Michelle Rodriguez.

His remarks about his influence received a mixed reception on social media. Many agreed, with one fan writing: “He is. And the way he’s revitalised his career in multiple decades needs to be studied.”

“LL was the first rap superstar,” another fan wrote. “A lot of this music business up til today was built off his success and legacy. I ain’t saying he right but he ain’t wrong either.”

He released his latest album, The Force (Frequencies of Real Creative Energy), via Def Jam Recordings/Virgin in September.

“I wanna show you can be creative in your 40th year of hip-hop, just like a film director can be creative 40 years in,” he told The Independent in a recent interview.

“There’s no reason why an artist in hip-hop can’t continue to be innovative, so long as they stay curious and keep caring and coming up with new ideas... I love the low expectations, playing from behind. It inspires me.”