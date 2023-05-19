Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
01:31
Ludacris’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiled by Vin Diesel and LL Cool J
Ludacris’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been unveiled by LL Cool J and Vin Diesel.
The US rapper and actor, real name Chris Bridges, has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and starred in blockbuster films such as the Fast and Furious franchise.
In a speech thanking his friends, family, and fans, Ludacris vowed to “continue to shatter stereotypes.”
“I am a culmination of the people who showed up for me today believing in me and pushing me to inspire me. I’m a reflection of you,” he added.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
00:51
Moment dust devil engulfs 7-year-old baseball player in middle of game
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
00:40
Aerial footage shows extent of devastating floods in northern Italy
06:04
Turkey elections: Will the earthquake response be the end of Erdogan?
07:56
The town torn apart by books | On The Ground
07:31
The fight above Ukraine’s frontline | On The Ground
05:33
Donald Trump arrested | On The Ground
05:31
Hopes and fears on the island facing climate change | On The Ground
09:01
Can the coronation show that the monarchy is still relevant?
07:25
Why are Junior Doctors striking? | You Ask The Questions
11:26
What help is available for the cost of living crisis?
06:17
Who will win The Masters? | You Ask The Questions
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights
11:50
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland
04:54
What is the Good Friday Agreement? | Decomplicated
07:30
What is renewable energy? | Decomplicated
04:01
What is the World Cup? | Decomplicated
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
13:28
Oscars 2023 Special | Binge or Bin
02:47
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Actor and Actress?
01:33
Oscars 2023: Who should win Best Director?
02:18
Oscars 2023: Which film should win Best Picture?
09:54
Watch US artist SYML’s intimate performance in Music Box Session #75
09:40
Watch Divorce perform three tracks for Music Box
08:07
UK rapper Avelino showcases critically-acclaimed debut in Music Box
09:10
Indie duo Dolores Forever star in Music Box episode 72
14:26
These are Millennial Love’s best moments from 2022
32:48
Author Louise O’Neill on redefining boundaries in a post-Me Too world
01:24
Amber Heard was vilified for not being the ‘perfect victim’
26:50
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on a toxic political debate
00:30
Matt Hancock clashes with reporter during podcast appearance
00:59
Watch: Mexico explosion that injured dozens caught on CCTV
01:05
Serbian citizens surrender 13,000 unregistered weapons after shootings
00:44
Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during XR protest
01:25
Nadal says 2024 could be final tour as he confirms French Open status
00:45
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell ‘pray’ for Imola as floods hit Italy
01:16
Guardiola delighted to cruise past Real to Champions League final
00:57
Ivan Toney banned from football for eight months over betting breaches
00:44
Climate activist hangs from Adelaide bridge during XR protest
00:30
Cyclone Mocha hits Bangladesh with winds of 130mph
02:52
Jane Fonda joins climate protest standing against Biden fundraising
00:33
Activists dragged away after throwing red paint at Scottish Parliament
01:09
Watch: Breeding horseshoe crabs invade New Jersey beaches
00:29
This record-breaking ice cream costs more than a family holiday
01:00
Kate meets children who helped design ‘anxiety toolkit’ for charity
01:11
Watch: Zoo welcomes first red panda in almost 50 years
00:30
Join the marathon journeys of the 2023 Rise Up Runners
00:53
‘It’s so important to reflect on how you’re feeling’
00:57
‘Running helps me manage stress, have headspace and time out’
00:50
‘Marathon training is hard, but life is hard’
01:16
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:08
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09