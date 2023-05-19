Ludacris’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star unveiled by Vin Diesel and LL Cool J

Ludacris’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has been unveiled by LL Cool J and Vin Diesel.

The US rapper and actor, real name Chris Bridges, has sold more than 24 million albums worldwide and starred in blockbuster films such as the Fast and Furious franchise.

In a speech thanking his friends, family, and fans, Ludacris vowed to “continue to shatter stereotypes.”

“I am a culmination of the people who showed up for me today believing in me and pushing me to inspire me. I’m a reflection of you,” he added.

