Louis Tomlinson says he ‘wasn’t ready’ and ‘angry’ over One Direction hiatus

Louis Tomlinson has said he “wasn’t ready” for the One Direction hiatus that started back in 2016.

Last month, the 30-year-old revealed that he thought that the band’s break would only last for a couple of years.

Now, speaking in an interview with metro.co.uk on Friday 11 November, he explained what he meant by those comments.

“It’s not that I that anyone kind of made me feel that it was going to be back in a year or two years,” he said.

“I think that was me just putting my wall of security up and going, well, hopefully, it’ll be a year or two’s time, because I wasn’t ready for that. I wasn’t ready for the break,” he continued.

The artist also admitted that he had been a “bit angry” after the hiatus happened, but after pursuing a solo career, is glad that things worked out the way they did.

“I will say now, hindsight is a powerful thing. I really do enjoy having the ability to express myself, musically, and sometimes that’s challenging in a band – especially now that I really feel like I’m finding my feet, musically,” he explained.

“I’m actually thankful that I’ve got this time. But as soon as I left the band, I was a little bit angry.”

Tomlinson also said that he was initially worried about what a solo career might look like for him after leaving the band.

“I didn’t really get that mental prep to realise what I was going in for – so especially in that first year, first two years even, of my solo career, there was a lot of worry, a lot of unknown. I didn’t really know what was going to happen in the future.’

Today (Friday 11 November), the singer has released his second solo album, Faith in the Future, which he will be touring across the world in 2023.

Tomlinson said that he was very keen to get back on tour after One Direction took their break as they were his “favourite moments” from the band.

‘It was a very deliberate choice to go back out on the road as soon as possible,’ he said.

One Direction were formed on X Factor in 2010 and also consisted of Naill Horan, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Harry Styles.

Faith in the Future is out now.