Cardi B, Offset and Quavo spotted in public for first time since Takeoff shooting

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo have been spotted in public for the first time since Migos rapper Takeoff was killed.

Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas, on 1 November at the age of 28.

Police officers were called to a private party after a shooting outside of 810 Billiards and Bowling in downtown Houston at approximately 2.34am local time (7.34am GMT).

On Thursday (10 November), husband and wife Offset and Cardi, were seen wearing black alongside Quavo who was present at the time Takeoff was shot.

The group were seen while on their way to the late rapper’s private wake, where they were joined by a small group of family members, according to Page Six.

The wake took place ahead of a public funeral titled ‘Celebration of Life for Takeoff’ which will be held on Friday, 11 November.

The event will take place at the State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta with pastor Jesse Curney III set to provide the eulogy.

Free tickets were released but sold out in moments. There will reportedly be performances from special guests.

If members of the public want to pay tribute, his family have requested that donations be made to The Rocket Foundation which was established to prevent gun violence in the aftermath of Takeoff’s death.

Takeoff, Qauvo and Offset were all in rap trio Migos together, which they formed in 2008.

Neither Cardi, Offset or Qauvo have spoken out since the rapper was shot, but Cardi retweeted a video of Takeoff talking about family on 1 November.

Offset also changed his Instagram photo to one of Takeoff in his honour.