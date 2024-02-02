Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman to perform ‘Fast Car’ together at Grammys

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman will perform “Fast Car” together at this year’s Grammy Awards.

Billboard reports that the two artists are set to team up at the ceremony in Los Angeles on 4 February.

Chapman first wrote and recorded “Fast Car” in 1987, and performed it the following year at Nelson Mandela’s 70th Birthday Tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium. That appearance helped the song become a top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, reaching number six.

Chapman also performed the song to close the Grammys in 1989. That evening, Chapman had won three Grammy Awards: Best New Artist, Best Pop Vocal Performance, Female for “Fast Car” and Best Contemporary Folk Recording for her self-titled debut album.

Last year, Combs’ cover of “Fast Car” reached number two on the same chart, and spent four weeks at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart.

Chapman told Billboard at the time that she “never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there. I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Combs is nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at this year’s Grammys for his version of the song.

Luke Combs (left) and Tracy Chapman (Getty)

The major categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards look set to be dominated by female artists, including the night’s top prize Album of the Year.

The majority of nominees for Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year are women, with Taylor Swift up against fellow stars such as Billie Eilish, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa.

A number of artists will perform live during the ceremony along with Combs and Chapman, with legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, 80, scheduled to sing live from the Grammys stage for the first time in her career.

Nominees Eilish, Rodrigo, Dua Lipa will also perform, along with Billy Joel, Travis Scott, and Burna Boy, plus a special appearance from U2 at the Las Vegas Sphere, where they have been headlining a months-long residency.

SZA is going into the night with nine nominations, and is one of several artists who could break music industry records this weekend. If she manages to win at least seven of those, she would become the female artist with the most ever wins in a single night. Adele and Beyoncé currently joint-hold that record with six wins in one ceremony.

Follow live updates from the 2024 Grammy Awards here.