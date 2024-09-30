Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Lynyrd Skynyrd’s frontman Johnny Van Zant has shared an update with fans after his band cancelled several of their remaining September tour dates, following a family health emergency.

Last week, a statement from the Florida band’s social media revealed that Van Zant’s youngest daughter, Taylor, needed to undergo emergency surgery after doctors found a mass on her brain.

On Sunday (29 September), the rock singer shared a video update explaining that Taylor had been diagnosed with a cavernomas, or cerebral cavernous malformation, which the NHS describes as a cluster of abnormal blood vessels typically found in the brain or spinal cord.

A cavernoma does not often cause symptoms, but it can lead to serious medical issues including bleeding, fits, headaches, neurological problems such as dizziness, slurred speech and balance problems, and a type of stroke known as a haemorrhagic stroke.

In the caption, Van Zant thanked his fans for their messages of love and support, admitting it had been a “very scary time” for him and his family, particularly as he’d had to travel home from Alaska.

“I know every week I ask for prayers for others but needing them for my own family is a feeling I’m new to,” he said.

“I thank everyone so much for your concerns and sweet words since the news of my daughter came out. I am also very grateful for the fans understanding in the cancelling of shows so I could be with her.

“The past week has been a whirlwind of emotions but reading all your hopeful messages and comments really helped lift my spirits. Keep praying for Taylor during this time of transition.”

Van Zant shared that Taylor has since returned home after surgery and has been told by doctors to rest.

In the same clip, he asked his fans to pray for the band’s driver, Brad, who was involved in a scooter accident last week and is currently being treated in the ICU.

“He’s a great young man, he has a family and a new baby so we need him to be healed up and doing better,” Van Zant said.

“I know so many of you are now dealing with damages, devastation and even losses after this storm. I know for those affected, things may not return precisely as they were, but they will begin to settle down. Let’s all pray for those affected.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd singer Johnny Van Zant shared an update after his daughter underwent emergency surgery ( Getty/Instagram )

Formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1964, Lynyrd Skynyrd rose to fame in the mid-Seventies with anthems including “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird”.

They were originally fronted by Van Zant’s older brother, Ronnie Van Zant, who was killed along with guitarist Steve Gaines and backup singer Cassie Gaines when their chartered plane crashed in 1977.

The band reformed a decade later with Johnny as lead vocalist, and have continued to tour and release new music. Guitarist and co-founder Gary Rossington, the only surviving original member, died in March 2023, aged 71.