Mac DeMarco drops surprise new album – and it’s 199 tracks long

Mac DeMarco has shared a surprise new album with fans – and it’s 199 tracks long.

Titled One Wayne G , the record was released on streaming services on Friday (21 April).

Comprising nearly 200 songs recorded between 2018 and 2023, One Wayne G lasts for a total of nearly nine hours.

The songs are listed on the album in the chronological order of recording, with the majority titled simply by their recording date, eg: “20190826.”

Some, however, also have more conventional song titles, such as “No Doubt About It”, “Inside the Beavers Dam”, “She Get The Gold Star”, or “The Truth”. The majority of the songs are instrumental tracks.

Fans reacted in shock to the nature of the new release, sharing their thoughts on social media.

“I’m going to be feasting this weekend let’s goo,” one person wrote.

“This is crazy,” wrote another. “I’m going to slowly make my way through this album.”

“Only Mac DeMarco could just outta the blue drop an EIGHT HOUR album, most tracks just named in number order… absolute madhead,” someone else commented.

The massive undertaking arrives just three months after the release of DeMarco’s instrumental album Five Easy Hot Dogs.

Each track on Five Easy Hot Dogs was recorded and mixed in a different city.

Earlier this week, DeMarco announced that he is set to embark on a short world tour, which will include three London dates at Hackney Empire on 30 and 31 July, and 1 August.

In a press release, the singer-songwriter wrote: “Hello, Mac D here. In July we are bringing ‘Five Easy Hot Dogs’ to the stage. Should be nice, should be different, hopefully, it will be special. Hope to see you there.”