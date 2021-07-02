Producers of a forthcoming rap movie starring Machine Gun Kelly have apologised and changed the title following criticism from the brother of the late Mac Miller.

The film had been titled Good News, which was also the title of Miller’s posthumously released 2020 single.

The name was chosen as an intentional nod to Miller. It had also been reported that the film’s storyline is inspired by artists including Miller and the late Juice WRLD, though producers have denied that it is “based on any artist’s true life”.

Miller’s brother, Miller McCormick, recently wrote on Instagram: “F*** you, f*** your movie, at least change the title.”

The film’s producers issued a statement responding to the criticism. “Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life. It’s not in any way a biopic or based on any artist’s true life,” it read.

“We realise the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful.”

“We’ve heard from many people on social media who have found offence with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it.”

No release date or replacement title have yet been confirmed for the film, which is expected to start filming this month.