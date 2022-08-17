Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Machine Gun Kelly has shared a post of his bloody face for the second time, after he smashed another glass on himself.

The artist smashed a wine glass across his face, and also zip lined across his audience, during the final show of his North American tour.

The rapper was performing in his hometown of Cleveland, Ohio when he smashed the glass after downing the wine that was in it.

He alleged to the crowd during an encore that the venue was trying to enforce their curfew rules.

“They’re in my ears right now and they’re saying that if we don’t stop the concert right now, we’re gonna get fined $70,000 for every 10 minutes that we continue,” he said.

“You know what I say to that? We aren’t stopping this concert for s***. I’m rich, bitch,” he added before smashing the wine glass across his face.

After the show, he then shared a video of himself to his Instagram story with blood across his face, saying: “Oh my God, Cleveland. That was f***ing insane.”

The incident is the second time the artist has bloodied his face with a glass.

Earlier this year, the musician hosted the premiere for his new documentary Life in Pink, as well as performing live at Madison Square Garden.

During the afterparty at Catch Steakhouse in New York, Kelly told the crowd: “I don’t give a s***,” before smashing a champagne glass on his own face.

Kelly also zip-wired across the crowd during the show, in a stunt that was only planned in under 24 hours,Page Six reported.

“Til I die” Kelly captioned the post in a video shared on Instagram.